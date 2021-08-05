RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Strong Earnings

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. Approximately 26,352 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the previous session’s volume of 100,742 shares.The stock last traded at $33.91 and had previously closed at $34.38.
The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.33. RE/MAX had a return on equity of 37.07% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $77.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on RMAX shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on RE/MAX in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised RE/MAX from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.20.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.81. The stock has a market cap of $629.91 million, a PE ratio of 67.41 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.
About RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX)
RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand; and mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand.
Further Reading: What is cost of equity?
Receive News & Ratings for RE/MAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RE/MAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.