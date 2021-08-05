RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Strong Earnings

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. Approximately 26,352 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the previous session’s volume of 100,742 shares.The stock last traded at $33.91 and had previously closed at $34.38.

The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.33. RE/MAX had a return on equity of 37.07% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $77.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get RE/MAX alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RMAX shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on RE/MAX in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised RE/MAX from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in RE/MAX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in RE/MAX by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in RE/MAX by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 130,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,733,000 after purchasing an additional 48,332 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in RE/MAX by 168.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,459,000 after purchasing an additional 94,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in RE/MAX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $385,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.81. The stock has a market cap of $629.91 million, a PE ratio of 67.41 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

About RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX)

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand; and mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for RE/MAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RE/MAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.