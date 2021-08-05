Reach (LON:RCH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $409.50

Reach plc (LON:RCH) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 409.50 ($5.35) and last traded at GBX 397 ($5.19), with a volume of 3067023 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 389 ($5.08).

Separately, Numis Securities increased their price objective on Reach from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 335 ($4.38) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.09. The company has a market capitalization of £1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 289.82.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.75 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Reach’s dividend payout ratio is -0.22%.

About Reach (LON:RCH)

Reach plc produces and distributes content through newspapers, magazines, and digital platforms in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company produces and distributes content through paid-for, and free newspapers and magazines, as well as through multi-platform digital sites; and provides contract publishing services.

