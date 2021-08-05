Real Matters Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) Receives $18.80 Average Price Target from Analysts

Real Matters Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.80.

RLLMF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$22.00 to C$17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Real Matters from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. National Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Real Matters in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TD Securities downgraded Real Matters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Real Matters from C$25.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS RLLMF remained flat at $$10.00 during midday trading on Thursday. Real Matters has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $24.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.28.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

