Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Siemens Healthineers (SHL)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Siemens Healthineers (ETR: SHL):

8/3/2021 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €60.00 ($70.59) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

8/2/2021 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €57.50 ($67.65) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

8/2/2021 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €58.70 ($69.06) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/30/2021 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €56.00 ($65.88) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

7/30/2021 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €49.00 ($57.65) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

7/27/2021 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €54.40 ($64.00) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/15/2021 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €49.00 ($57.65) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

7/14/2021 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €46.40 ($54.59) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

7/6/2021 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €54.40 ($64.00) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

6/25/2021 – Siemens Healthineers had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

6/21/2021 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €54.40 ($64.00) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/17/2021 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €54.00 ($63.53) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/15/2021 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €54.40 ($64.00) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/14/2021 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €48.00 ($56.47) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/11/2021 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €55.00 ($64.71) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of SHL stock traded up €0.88 ($1.04) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €57.80 ($68.00). The company had a trading volume of 677,689 shares. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.67, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €51.14. The firm has a market cap of $65.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.43. Siemens Healthineers AG has a 12-month low of €35.58 ($41.85) and a 12-month high of €55.60 ($65.41).

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

