Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for The Boston Beer (SAM)

7/23/2021 – The Boston Beer had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $760.00 to $685.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

7/23/2021 – The Boston Beer had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $1,450.00 to $990.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

7/23/2021 – The Boston Beer had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $1,490.00 to $1,281.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/23/2021 – The Boston Beer had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $1,145.00 to $854.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/23/2021 – The Boston Beer was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $875.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $1,550.00.

7/23/2021 – The Boston Beer had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $1,074.00 to $850.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/23/2021 – The Boston Beer had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $1,800.00 to $1,500.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/23/2021 – The Boston Beer had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $1,480.00 to $1,080.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/21/2021 – The Boston Beer had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $1,538.00 to $1,466.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/16/2021 – The Boston Beer had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $1,600.00 to $1,250.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/14/2021 – The Boston Beer was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. They now have a $800.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Boston Beer lagged the industry in the past three months. Although the company delivered better-than-expected top and bottom-line results in first-quarter 2021, results continued to reflect impacts from the pandemic and higher costs. Significant reduction in keg demand from the on-premise channel, higher production costs, and increased labor costs at its breweries remain headwinds. The company also continues to be impacted higher advertising, promotional and selling expenses, as well as freight costs, which is anticipated to persist throughout 2021. However, strong shipments and depletions growth driven by strength in Truly Hard Seltzer and Twisted Tea brands aided results. The company raised its volumes and earnings view for 2021. Moreover, it expects the on-premise business to significantly improve in 2021 as restrictions are slowly lifted.”

7/12/2021 – The Boston Beer had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $1,530.00 to $1,450.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

7/9/2021 – The Boston Beer had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $1,280.00 to $1,074.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/7/2021 – The Boston Beer was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $1,490.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $1,304.00.

6/16/2021 – The Boston Beer had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $1,395.00 to $1,145.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/15/2021 – The Boston Beer was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $1,175.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Boston Beer outpaced the industry in the past year. It reported better-than-expected top and bottom-line results in first-quarter 2021 on strong shipments and depletions growth. This marked the 12th straight quarter of double-digit depletions growth, on strength in Truly Hard Seltzer and Twisted Tea brands. The company raised its volumes and earnings view for 2021, based on positive first-quarter and robust current trends. The upbeat view for 2021 is also driven by expectations of continued momentum in Truly and Twisted Tea brands as well as innovations. Moreover, the company expects the on-premise business to significantly improve in 2021 as restrictions are slowly lifted. However, significant reduction in keg demand from the on-premise channel, higher production costs, and increased labor costs at its breweries remain headwinds.”

Shares of The Boston Beer stock opened at $660.21 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $950.71. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.46 and a beta of 0.75. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $659.71 and a 1 year high of $1,349.98.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($2.25). The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $602.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 19.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,101.07, for a total transaction of $2,752,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $44,323,625 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boston Beer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Boston Beer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boston Beer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 385.7% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 34 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

