Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4,009.50.

Reckitt Benckiser Group stock opened at $15.76 on Monday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12-month low of $15.45 and a 12-month high of $20.72. The stock has a market cap of $56.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.87.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.186 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This is an increase from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s payout ratio is presently 61.90%.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in the manufacture and trade of health, hygiene and home products. It operates through Health and Hygiene Home segments. The Health segment focuses on infant and child nutrition; health relief; health hygiene; and vitamins, minerals and supplements. The Hygiene Home segment focuses on the household sector.

