Redfin Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($1.31) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) – Piper Sandler dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Redfin in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, August 1st. Piper Sandler analyst T. Champion now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.31) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.21). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Redfin’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

Get Redfin alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RDFN. Stephens raised Redfin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Redfin from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Wedbush cut their price target on Redfin from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Redfin in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Redfin from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.85.

Shares of NASDAQ RDFN opened at $59.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,481.00 and a beta of 1.87. Redfin has a 12-month low of $37.31 and a 12-month high of $98.44. The company has a current ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.81.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $268.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.68 million. Redfin had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 0.60%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RDFN. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Redfin in the 1st quarter worth $521,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Redfin in the 1st quarter worth $697,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Redfin by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Redfin by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redfin in the 4th quarter worth $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Adam Wiener sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total value of $353,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total value of $4,540,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,668,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,191,565.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,683 shares of company stock worth $10,170,689 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

Further Reading: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.