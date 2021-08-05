Regents of The University of California Takes $1.71 Million Position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Regents of The University of California acquired a new stake in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,000. Pinduoduo accounts for about 0.2% of Regents of The University of California’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pinduoduo by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the first quarter worth about $32,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in Pinduoduo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 400.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 467.7% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 19.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PDD traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $88.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,675,932. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.89 and a 52 week high of $212.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.90 billion, a PE ratio of -119.89 and a beta of 1.43.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. cut their price objective on Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. China Renaissance Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.00.

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

