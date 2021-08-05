Regents of The University of California Trims Stake in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

Regents of The University of California reduced its position in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) by 46.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,300 shares during the quarter. Regents of The University of California’s holdings in Eventbrite were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,798,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156,317 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,207,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501,613 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,908,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,618,000 after acquiring an additional 399,332 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 205.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,586,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 812.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,973,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757,278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Charles Baker sold 47,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $933,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,782.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 16.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Eventbrite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

EB traded up $0.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.70. 68,107 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,367,222. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Eventbrite, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.65 and a 12-month high of $26.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 3.09.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $27.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.56 million. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 39.38% and a negative net margin of 192.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eventbrite Company Profile

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

