Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Shares Sold by Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 33,502 shares during the quarter. Reliance Steel & Aluminum comprises 1.8% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.25% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $23,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,459,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,737,000 after buying an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total transaction of $757,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:RS traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $150.48. 15,701 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,772. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 4.36. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1-year low of $99.98 and a 1-year high of $181.21.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 7.86%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s quarterly revenue was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 18.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is 35.67%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $181.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. increased their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.14.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

