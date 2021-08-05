Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.550-$5.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.160. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:RS traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $151.26. 2,726 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,772. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 12 month low of $99.98 and a 12 month high of $181.21. The company has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $156.95.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $0.17. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 18.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.688 dividend. This is a positive change from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.67%.

RS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. upped their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $181.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $160.14.

In other news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total value of $757,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.