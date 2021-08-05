Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.000-$4.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.840. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
NYSE RSG opened at $119.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Republic Services has a 1 year low of $86.09 and a 1 year high of $120.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.95, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.82.
Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 15.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Republic Services will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a $116.14 target price (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a buy rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $113.93.
In other news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 12,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total value of $1,436,220.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 1,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $135,460.08. Insiders sold 22,856 shares of company stock worth $2,562,565 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
About Republic Services
Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.
