Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.000-$4.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.840. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE RSG opened at $119.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Republic Services has a 1 year low of $86.09 and a 1 year high of $120.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.95, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.82.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 15.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Republic Services will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 47.75%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a $116.14 target price (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a buy rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $113.93.

In other news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 12,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total value of $1,436,220.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 1,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $135,460.08. Insiders sold 22,856 shares of company stock worth $2,562,565 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

