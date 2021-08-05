Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for CNA Financial Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CNA)

CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for CNA Financial in a report released on Monday, August 2nd. William Blair analyst A. Klauber forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $1.12 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for CNA Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. CNA Financial had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 9.15%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of NYSE:CNA opened at $43.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.81. CNA Financial has a fifty-two week low of $28.37 and a fifty-two week high of $49.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. 98.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CNA Financial news, EVP Elizabeth Ann Aguinaga sold 2,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $110,330.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,946,350.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Paul Franzetti sold 9,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $456,276.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,801,393.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.30%.

CNA Financial Company Profile

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

