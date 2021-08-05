Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Interactive Brokers Group in a report issued on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.13 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.06. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Interactive Brokers Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.82. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $754.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Interactive Brokers Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

NASDAQ IBKR opened at $61.96 on Wednesday. Interactive Brokers Group has a fifty-two week low of $46.43 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total value of $1,390,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,769,711 shares in the company, valued at $540,150,308.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 560,000 shares of company stock valued at $36,462,400 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 10.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,560,000 after acquiring an additional 14,801 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the second quarter valued at about $256,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the second quarter valued at about $658,000. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 143,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 71.6% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 35,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 14,980 shares during the period. 18.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange traded funds (ETFs). The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

