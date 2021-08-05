Research Analysts Set Expectations for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) – Investment analysts at Wedbush upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Huntington Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, August 1st. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.33. Wedbush also issued estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.03.

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $14.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Huntington Bancshares has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $16.91.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 31.76%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 8.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 213,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 16,015 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 34.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 83,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 21,276 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 56.7% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,739 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 11,119 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,343,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 7.3% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 25,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 85,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $1,375,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 435,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,961,008. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

