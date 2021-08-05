Research Analysts Set Expectations for Lifestyle International Holdings Limited’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:LFSYY)

Lifestyle International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LFSYY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for Lifestyle International in a report issued on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Ling now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.29 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.90.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lifestyle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

OTCMKTS:LFSYY opened at $17.66 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.47. Lifestyle International has a 12-month low of $17.31 and a 12-month high of $22.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Lifestyle International Company Profile

Lifestyle International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates mid to upper-end department stores and other retailing formats in Hong Kong. The company operates its stores under the SOGO brand. It owns and operates two SOGO department stores that offer daily necessities and luxury products, as well as personal care services, such as beauty salons.

