Research Analysts Set Expectations for Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:OPHLF)

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for Ono Pharmaceutical in a research note issued on Sunday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Barker anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.53 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ono Pharmaceutical’s FY2023 earnings at $1.87 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.34 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ono Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS OPHLF opened at $22.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.25. Ono Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $31.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.36.

Ono Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces, purchases, and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents worldwide. The company offers OPDIVO intravenous infusions for the treatment of malignant tumors; KYPROLIS for intravenous injection; EMEND capsules/PROEMEND intravenous injections for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting; DEMSER Capsule for improvement of the symptoms in patients with pheochromocytoma; and BRAFTOVI capsules, and MEKTOVI and VELEXBRU tablets for malignant tumors.

