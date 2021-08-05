ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS) & Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) Financial Review

ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS) and Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ReShape Lifesciences and Sight Sciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ReShape Lifesciences $1.59 million 7.56 -$12.33 million N/A N/A Sight Sciences N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sight Sciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ReShape Lifesciences.

Profitability

This table compares ReShape Lifesciences and Sight Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ReShape Lifesciences -776.76% -161.38% -83.58% Sight Sciences N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for ReShape Lifesciences and Sight Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ReShape Lifesciences 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sight Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

ReShape Lifesciences presently has a consensus target price of $13.75, suggesting a potential upside of 281.94%. Given ReShape Lifesciences’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe ReShape Lifesciences is more favorable than Sight Sciences.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.3% of ReShape Lifesciences shares are held by institutional investors. 8.1% of ReShape Lifesciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ReShape Lifesciences beats Sight Sciences on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ReShape Lifesciences

ReShape Lifesciences is America’s premier weight-loss solutions company, offering an integrated portfolio of proven products and services that manage and treat obesity and metabolic disease. The FDA-approved Lap-Band � System provides minimally invasive, long-term treatment of obesity and is an alternative to more invasive surgical stapling procedures such as the gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy. The ReShape Vest™ System is an investigational (outside the U.S.) minimally invasive, laparoscopically implanted medical device that wraps around the stomach, emulating the gastric volume reduction effect of conventional weight-loss surgery. It helps enable rapid weight loss in obese and morbidly obese patients without permanently changing patient anatomy. T

About Sight Sciences

Sight Sciences Inc. is a medical device company. It focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary devises which target the underlying causes of prevalent eye diseases. Sight Sciences Inc. is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

