ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) is Eukles Asset Management’s 4th Largest Position

Eukles Asset Management boosted its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,575 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the quarter. ResMed comprises approximately 2.8% of Eukles Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in ResMed were worth $5,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in ResMed by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at $272,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in ResMed by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 98,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,936,000 after purchasing an additional 29,527 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in ResMed by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,631 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

RMD has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Macquarie raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. CLSA lowered ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on ResMed in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ResMed from $223.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.33.

NYSE:RMD traded down $5.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $267.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 953,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,894. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $241.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.67. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.72 and a twelve month high of $277.49. The company has a market cap of $38.91 billion, a PE ratio of 84.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.77%.

In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $490,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James Hollingshead sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.94, for a total value of $645,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,538 shares in the company, valued at $19,777,309.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,774 shares of company stock worth $9,345,386. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

