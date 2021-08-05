Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Major Shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. Sells 60,323 Shares

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 60,323 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.93, for a total transaction of $4,339,033.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,050,106.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mmmk Development, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 20th, Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 51,838 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.03, for a total value of $3,422,863.14.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 82,583 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total transaction of $5,535,538.49.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 94,110 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total transaction of $6,055,037.40.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 59,922 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total value of $3,311,289.72.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 83,920 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $4,258,100.80.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 190,623 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $9,290,965.02.

Shares of RVLV stock opened at $71.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.79. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.12 and a 52-week high of $74.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 69.26, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 2.66.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $178.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.28 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 12.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RVLV. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Revolve Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Revolve Group by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Revolve Group by 50.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Revolve Group by 66.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 20.1% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RVLV shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Revolve Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Revolve Group from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.44.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

