Rewardiqa (REW) 1-Day Volume Hits $47.00

Rewardiqa (CURRENCY:REW) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. Rewardiqa has a market capitalization of $55,792.01 and approximately $47.00 worth of Rewardiqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rewardiqa coin can now be bought for about $0.0056 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Rewardiqa has traded 129% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001451 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000412 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $84.87 or 0.00209231 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000082 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Rewardiqa Coin Profile

Rewardiqa (REW) is a coin. It launched on July 29th, 2018. Rewardiqa’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. The official website for Rewardiqa is rewardiqa.com . Rewardiqa’s official Twitter account is @ReviewNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Review.Network is a consumer-generated online review and primary market research platform employing blockchain technology and advanced data science tools. It is building a market feedback platform by rewarding users, rebuilding trust in online communities and revolutionize user control and empower data ownership. Review.Network Rewards users for their time writing comprehensive online reviews and answering market research surveys. “

