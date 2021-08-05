Rheos Capital Works Inc. Boosts Stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Lamb Weston worth $9,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Security National Trust Co. lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 303.0% during the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

LW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target (down from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.67.

Shares of NYSE:LW traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $64.30. 13,097 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,328,206. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.21. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.75. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.65 and a 52 week high of $86.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 75.97%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.52%.

In related news, Director William G. Jurgensen bought 2,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.65 per share, with a total value of $147,666.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

