Rheos Capital Works Inc. Has $10.07 Million Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 100.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $10,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in DocuSign by 77.9% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. 71.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DOCU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on DocuSign from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on DocuSign in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on DocuSign in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, upped their price objective on DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.73.

In other news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 51,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.22, for a total value of $15,783,803.68. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 193,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,140,574.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 13,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total value of $2,567,120.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 219,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,242,469.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 134,879 shares of company stock worth $36,508,825 in the last ninety days. 3.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:DOCU traded up $3.87 on Thursday, hitting $305.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,071,788. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $269.57. The company has a market cap of $59.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -279.60, a P/E/G ratio of 104.54 and a beta of 0.85. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $179.49 and a one year high of $310.51.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $469.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.66 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 12.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

