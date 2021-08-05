Rheos Capital Works Inc. Has $16.77 Million Stock Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,800 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $16,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,260,542 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $132,344,000 after buying an additional 13,868 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $348,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 964,531 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $101,263,000 after purchasing an additional 26,437 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,772,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 259,165 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $27,210,000 after purchasing an additional 11,445 shares in the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.54, for a total transaction of $711,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 13,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,417.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 16,124 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total value of $1,893,118.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,053,989.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,268 shares of company stock valued at $7,113,698. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AKAM traded up $1.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $113.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,300. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.64 and a 12 month high of $124.91. The company has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.44.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.30. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 17.52%. As a group, analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AKAM. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.40.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

