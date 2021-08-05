Rheos Capital Works Inc. Has $7.50 Million Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. reduced its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 87.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,200 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $7,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 15,934 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,312,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Netflix by 4.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 123,278 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $64,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,781 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 38.3% during the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 11,696 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 122,701 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $62,993,000 after purchasing an additional 5,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 281.7% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 3,909 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the period. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $479,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Netflix stock traded up $6.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $524.02. The stock had a trading volume of 105,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,277,929. The firm has a market cap of $231.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.61, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.74. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $458.60 and a 12 month high of $593.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $515.23.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $620.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Netflix from $586.00 to $643.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $610.23.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.