Rheos Capital Works Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 46,000 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Tetra Tech worth $19,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Tetra Tech by 3,220.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 22,511 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 458,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,051,000 after buying an additional 26,156 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 183.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 338,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,185,000 after buying an additional 219,005 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 133.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 3,638 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi sold 8,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total value of $1,014,782.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,973,412.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 5,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total value of $664,261.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,997 shares in the company, valued at $1,667,742.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,556 shares of company stock worth $3,277,870 over the last quarter. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:TTEK traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $134.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 605 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,838. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.46, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.91 and a 52-week high of $144.77.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 6.33%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.54%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TTEK shares. Maxim Group upped their price target on Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Tetra Tech in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tetra Tech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

