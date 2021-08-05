Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$83.00 at Acumen Capital

Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN) had its target price lowered by Acumen Capital from C$85.00 to C$83.00 in a research note published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Shares of TSE RPI.UN opened at C$64.32 on Monday. Richards Packaging Income Fund has a 12-month low of C$59.13 and a 12-month high of C$86.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$720.71 million and a P/E ratio of 8.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$62.36.

Get Richards Packaging Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Richards Packaging Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.78%.

Richards Packaging Income Fund, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes packaging products in Canada and the United States. It offers plastic and glass containers, and metal and plastic closures. The company also distributes various injection molded containers and packaging systems, as well as offers design and development, and logistics management services.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Richards Packaging Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richards Packaging Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.