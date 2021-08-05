Rigel Finance (RIGEL) One Day Volume Tops $169.00

Rigel Finance (CURRENCY:RIGEL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. One Rigel Finance coin can currently be bought for $14.25 or 0.00034795 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Rigel Finance has traded 23% lower against the dollar. Rigel Finance has a total market cap of $59,825.89 and $169.00 worth of Rigel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002443 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00046828 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.44 or 0.00101191 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.86 or 0.00141292 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,898.96 or 0.99881411 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $339.56 or 0.00829245 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Rigel Finance

Rigel Finance’s launch date was December 7th, 2020. Rigel Finance’s total supply is 5,978 coins and its circulating supply is 4,199 coins. Rigel Finance’s official Twitter account is @RigelFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “RigelFinance is an automated market-making (AMM) decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Rigel Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rigel Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rigel Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rigel Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

