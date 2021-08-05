Rio DeFi (RFUEL) Price Hits $0.11 on Top Exchanges

Rio DeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded down 10.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 5th. During the last seven days, Rio DeFi has traded 13.3% lower against the dollar. One Rio DeFi coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000223 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rio DeFi has a market capitalization of $27.69 million and $3.38 million worth of Rio DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.16 or 0.00061115 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002701 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00016917 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $354.76 or 0.00935997 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.32 or 0.00095837 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00043900 BTC.

Rio DeFi Profile

Rio DeFi (RFUEL) is a coin. It was first traded on September 25th, 2020. Rio DeFi’s total supply is 264,205,263 coins and its circulating supply is 250,171,273 coins. Rio DeFi’s official website is riochain.io . The official message board for Rio DeFi is medium.com/@riodefiofficial . Rio DeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

Buying and Selling Rio DeFi

