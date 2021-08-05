Rio2 (CVE:RIO) Trading Down 1.4%

Rio2 Limited (CVE:RIO) shares traded down 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.69 and last traded at C$0.69. 223,175 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 58% from the average session volume of 141,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.70.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$1.50 price objective on Rio2 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$137.91 million and a PE ratio of -9.32.

Rio2 (CVE:RIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.02). On average, equities research analysts predict that Rio2 Limited will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rio2 Company Profile (CVE:RIO)

Rio2 Limited operates as a precious metals company in the Americas. The company holds a 100% interest in the Fenix Gold Project covering an area of approximately 16,050 hectares located in Chile; and seven prospects in the north of Chile. Rio2 Limited was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

