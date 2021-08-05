ROAD (ROAD) Price Down 11.4% This Week

ROAD (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 5th. One ROAD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ROAD has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar. ROAD has a total market capitalization of $92,798.79 and $16,918.00 worth of ROAD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002503 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00046514 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.35 or 0.00148506 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.82 or 0.00102129 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40,002.65 or 1.00088164 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002672 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $334.34 or 0.00836537 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ROAD Coin Profile

ROAD’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,300,570 coins. ROAD’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920 and its Facebook page is accessible here . ROAD’s official website is roadpro.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

ROAD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROAD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ROAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

