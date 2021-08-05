Robert Perine Sells 3,446 Shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Stock

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) VP Robert Perine sold 3,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $112,132.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,318.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Robert Perine also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 19th, Robert Perine sold 10,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total transaction of $304,900.00.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Robert Perine sold 4,100 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.42, for a total transaction of $153,422.00.

MAX opened at $29.82 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.46. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.62 and a twelve month high of $70.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion and a PE ratio of -213.00.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $173.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.99 million. As a group, analysts predict that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in MediaAlpha by 28.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,140,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,400,000 after buying an additional 250,110 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in MediaAlpha by 45.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 190,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,742,000 after buying an additional 59,317 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in MediaAlpha during the first quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,136,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in MediaAlpha during the first quarter valued at approximately $507,000. 60.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MAX shares. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. upgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

About MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

