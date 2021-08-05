Robert W. Baird Raises Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Price Target to $170.00

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its price target hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the game software company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.19.

EA opened at $139.91 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.78. Electronic Arts has a 52-week low of $110.15 and a 52-week high of $150.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $40.04 billion, a PE ratio of 48.92 and a beta of 0.89.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Electronic Arts’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.60, for a total value of $10,052,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 637 shares in the company, valued at $91,473.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 14,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.04, for a total value of $2,094,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,137 shares of company stock worth $18,720,524 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EA. Motco boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 97.8% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 178 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2,566.7% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

