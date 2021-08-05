Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Shares Gap Down to $70.39

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $70.39, but opened at $63.53. Robinhood Markets shares last traded at $61.88, with a volume of 216,945 shares trading hands.

Separately, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

