Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $310.49

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $310.49 and last traded at $310.47, with a volume of 14676 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $307.31.

Several research firms have issued reports on ROK. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $313.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.23.

The firm has a market capitalization of $36.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $286.53.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 53.06%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

In related news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 4,600 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.01, for a total transaction of $1,242,046.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,885 shares in the company, valued at $2,669,048.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 2,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.20, for a total value of $840,808.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,146,151.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,654 shares of company stock worth $7,630,162 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. FMR LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 637,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,910,000 after purchasing an additional 36,156 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Institutional investors own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

