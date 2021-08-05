Rogers Sugar (OTCMKTS:RSGUF) PT Lowered to C$5.75

Rogers Sugar (OTCMKTS:RSGUF) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock.

RSGUF has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Rogers Sugar from C$5.75 to C$5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities cut Rogers Sugar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.63.

RSGUF stock remained flat at $$4.15 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 43 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770. Rogers Sugar has a 52-week low of $3.58 and a 52-week high of $4.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.65.

Rogers Sugar Inc, through its subsidiary, Lantic Inc, engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. The company operates through two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

