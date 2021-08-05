Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) is Scout Investments Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 1,108.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 198,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182,143 shares during the period. Roku makes up about 1.4% of Scout Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $91,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roku by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,018,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,455,000 after purchasing an additional 618,127 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Roku by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,609,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,706,000 after acquiring an additional 476,242 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Roku by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,671,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,352,000 after acquiring an additional 74,514 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Roku by 220.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,455,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,745 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Roku by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,367,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,958,000 after acquiring an additional 132,830 shares during the period. 60.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.37, for a total transaction of $36,071,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.89, for a total value of $7,797,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,797,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 386,469 shares of company stock worth $152,062,250 over the last three months. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roku stock traded down $23.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $397.19. 286,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,338,836. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $400.59. The company has a market cap of $52.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 512.28 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.21 and a fifty-two week high of $490.76.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $645.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.35 million. Roku had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 5.58%. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ROKU. lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $518.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Roku from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Roku from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $439.58.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 51.2 million active accounts.

