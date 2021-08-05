Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RYCEY shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 48,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

OTCMKTS:RYCEY traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $1.49. 10,453,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,096,735. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.21. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $3.65.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc designs, develops, manufactures, and services integrated power systems for use in the air, on land, and at sea. The company operates its business through following segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defense and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment offers commercial aero engines and aftermarket services.

