Roth Capital Increases Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Price Target to $180.00

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Roth Capital from $110.00 to $180.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.83% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on NTLA. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist lifted their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $88.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.44.

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock traded up $18.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $165.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,854,211. Intellia Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $16.54 and a 12-month high of $202.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.30 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.47.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.40). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 288.47% and a negative return on equity of 33.89%. The business had revenue of $6.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.61) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 553,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.73, for a total value of $73,449,596.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 755,101 shares of company stock valued at $91,008,085 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 67.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 782.9% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. 91.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

