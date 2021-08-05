Roth Capital Raises Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Price Target to $62.00

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Roth Capital from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.47% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on GOLF. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Acushnet from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Acushnet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Acushnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Acushnet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.71.

GOLF traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.64. 3,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.44. Acushnet has a 1 year low of $32.42 and a 1 year high of $54.20.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $580.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.29 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Acushnet will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Yoon Soo (Gene) Yoon sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total value of $31,642,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,383,339.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Acushnet by 101.1% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Friess Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Acushnet by 75.4% during the first quarter. Friess Associates LLC now owns 83,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after buying an additional 35,707 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Acushnet by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,961,000 after buying an additional 90,419 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Acushnet by 3.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 203,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after buying an additional 7,222 shares during the period. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the first quarter valued at about $5,808,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.11% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

