Roth Capital Raises Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Price Target to $62.00

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Roth Capital from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.47% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on GOLF. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Acushnet from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Acushnet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Acushnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Acushnet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.71.
GOLF traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.64. 3,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.44. Acushnet has a 1 year low of $32.42 and a 1 year high of $54.20.
In related news, Director Yoon Soo (Gene) Yoon sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total value of $31,642,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,383,339.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Acushnet by 101.1% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Friess Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Acushnet by 75.4% during the first quarter. Friess Associates LLC now owns 83,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after buying an additional 35,707 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Acushnet by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,961,000 after buying an additional 90,419 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Acushnet by 3.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 203,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after buying an additional 7,222 shares during the period. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the first quarter valued at about $5,808,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.11% of the company’s stock.
About Acushnet
Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls.
Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve
Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.