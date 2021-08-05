Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Allianz (FRA:ALV) a €225.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €225.00 ($264.71) target price on Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ALV has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €240.00 ($282.35) target price on shares of Allianz in a research note on Monday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €235.00 ($276.47) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Nord/LB set a €190.00 ($223.53) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays set a €230.00 ($270.59) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allianz currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €226.75 ($266.76).

Get Allianz alerts:

Allianz stock opened at €190.50 ($224.12) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €212.79. Allianz has a 52 week low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a 52 week high of €206.80 ($243.29).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

Featured Article: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.