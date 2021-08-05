Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) a $5.75 Price Target

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) has been given a $5.75 target price by Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 45.20% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BTG. Raymond James set a $7.00 price objective on shares of B2Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of B2Gold from $9.75 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of B2Gold from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.61.

NYSEAMERICAN BTG traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $3.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 622,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,011,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.86. B2Gold has a 52 week low of $3.84 and a 52 week high of $7.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.84.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $362.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.37 million. B2Gold had a net margin of 36.55% and a return on equity of 20.57%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that B2Gold will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in B2Gold by 240.8% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,575 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in B2Gold by 360.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,404 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in B2Gold in the first quarter worth $44,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in B2Gold in the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in B2Gold in the first quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.99% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

