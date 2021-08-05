Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT) by 547.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,681 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,846 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF were worth $2,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FMAT. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 576.7% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF stock opened at $46.22 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.78. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a 12-month low of $32.90 and a 12-month high of $50.08.

