Royal Bank of Canada Buys 32,377 Shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 394,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,377 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust were worth $2,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GAB. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 66.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust during the first quarter worth $44,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 470.5% in the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 10,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the period. 5.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GAB opened at $6.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.93. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $7.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th.

About The Gabelli Equity Trust

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

