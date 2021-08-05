Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Price Target to $33.00

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $33.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Reynolds Consumer Products in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Reynolds Consumer Products presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.63.

REYN stock opened at $27.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.36. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 1-year low of $26.50 and a 1-year high of $34.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.65.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $847.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.53 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 24.64% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Reynolds Consumer Products news, insider Stephen C. Estes acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.26 per share, for a total transaction of $46,890.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,701 shares in the company, valued at $115,693.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REYN. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

