Royal Bank of Canada Has $2.77 Million Holdings in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) by 31.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,690 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund were worth $2,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 150.0% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 9.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 78,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 6,602 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 238.8% in the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 19,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 13,732 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 154.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 28,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 17,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $752,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RFM opened at $24.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.11. RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $19.65 and a one year high of $24.72.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.1042 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th.

In other RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund news, Portfolio Manager Robert A. Dimella sold 2,949 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $70,776.00. Also, insider Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 4,400 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total value of $103,752.00.

