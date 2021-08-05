Royal Bank of Canada Increases Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) Price Target to C$33.00

Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Get Sleep Country Canada alerts:

OTCMKTS:SCCAF traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.49. Sleep Country Canada has a 12 month low of $21.37 and a 12 month high of $26.50.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Country Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Country Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.