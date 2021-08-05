Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Price Target to $13.00

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on MERC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mercer International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $11.59 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Mercer International in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. TD Securities restated a hold rating on shares of Mercer International in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James restated a strong-buy rating and issued a $21.50 price objective on shares of Mercer International in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mercer International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.77.

MERC stock opened at $11.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Mercer International has a one year low of $5.77 and a one year high of $18.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $764.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.64.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.10). Mercer International had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 7.90%. As a group, analysts forecast that Mercer International will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -50.00%.

In other Mercer International news, VP Eric Xavier Heine sold 7,000 shares of Mercer International stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $108,220.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 67,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,037,644.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MERC. Walthausen & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Mercer International by 81.5% during the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 463,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,671,000 after buying an additional 208,090 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Mercer International by 22.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 364,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,244,000 after buying an additional 66,151 shares in the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Mercer International by 6.3% during the second quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 475,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,068,000 after buying an additional 28,189 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mercer International during the first quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mercer International by 2.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 389,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,602,000 after buying an additional 10,803 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

About Mercer International

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. The company also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

