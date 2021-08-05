Royal Bank of Canada Raises Empire (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) Price Target to C$46.00

Empire (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EMLAF. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Empire from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Empire from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Empire from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

Get Empire alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS EMLAF remained flat at $$32.96 on Thursday. 68 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,614. Empire has a 12 month low of $24.51 and a 12 month high of $34.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.80.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, Farm Boy, Longo's, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations, as well as operates grocery e-commerce stores under the banners, such as VoilÃ by Sobeys, Grocery Gateway, IGA.net, and ThriftyFoods.com.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Empire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.