Royal Bank of Canada Raises Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Price Target to €30.00

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from €27.00 ($31.76) to €30.00 ($35.29) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SCGLY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised shares of Société Générale Société anonyme to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from €32.50 ($38.24) to €33.00 ($38.82) in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €32.00 ($37.65) to €34.00 ($40.00) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JP Morgan Cazenove upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.79.

Shares of SCGLY stock opened at $6.44 on Wednesday. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 52-week low of $2.53 and a 52-week high of $6.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.09. The company has a market cap of $27.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.94 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.16. Société Générale Société anonyme had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.04 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Société Générale Société anonyme Company Profile

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services, including deposits and loans, vehicles and asset management, corporate finance, insurance, payments, investment, and online brokerage and financial information services; Internet, mobile, telephone, and service platforms; and online banking to individual and professional customers, businesses, non-profit associations and local authorities under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands.

